Spectator Flees Country After Causing Horrific Tour De France Crash

Tour de France officials say the organization will sue an unidentified spectator who caused a massive pileup of cyclists by stepping into their path during the first stage of the race Saturday. The crash was caused by a woman holding a large sign bearing the words “ALLEZ OPI-OMI!” (German terms of endearment for grandparents) clipped Germany’s Tony Martin which set off a chain reaction that sent cyclists sprawling across the pavement. The crash occurred on a stretch of the stage in which there are no metal barriers to hold back the crowd.

Authorities are in pursuit of the woman, who is thought to be German, and are using Facebook to do so but it appears that she has fled the country. The woman is facing a possible 1-yr prison sentence and a fine.

See story here

 

Photos
