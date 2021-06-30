Tennis
Serena Williams Exits Wimbledon After Injury

Serena Williams was forced to stop playing in her first-round match at Wimbledon in the first set Tuesday after slipping and injuring her left leg, resulting in a devastating end to her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. The injury occurred as Williams was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline while hitting a forehand against her opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams was clearly troubled and in pain as she struggled to continue but eventually took a medical timeout but eventually, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees and then made her way up to the net to shake hands with Sasnovich, conceding with the score 3-all, 15-30.

