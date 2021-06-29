Celebrity News
Lil Kim Wants All The Smoke With Nicki Minaj!

After last weekend’s BET Awards, Lil Kim was asked by Dj Envy whether or not she would be up for going head-to-head against another MC and she adamantly responded..YESSS. Kim quickly revealed that she wanted all the hit-for-hit smoke with Nick Minaj the Barbie Queen.

In 2007, the rumors spread about a fued between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Over the years, it has been public knowledge that both female artists might not have been on the best terms when Kim spoke on the situation back in 2018, “I’m past that I’m over it. She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.”

