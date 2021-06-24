Celebrity News
Vin Diesel Speaks On Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Beef

Fast & Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Dave M. Benett / Getty

During an interview with Men’s Health, Vin Diesel explained why he and his former Fast & Furious franchise co-star had a falling out. While Johnson addressed publicly back in 2018, Diesel, as a producer for the franchise, now explains that he had to take a hard stance with Johnson who played Luke Hobbs.

The Rock Under Armour JBL

Source: JBL / Under Armour

“It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic.”

