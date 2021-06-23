Celebrity News
Chris Brown The Subject Of A Battery Investigation

Singer Chris Brown is reportedly the subject of a battery investigation for allegedly slapping a woman at his Tarzana home according to TMZ. Officers were called to the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive about 7:30 a.m. last Friday to interview a woman who told them that she and the suspect argued and he struck her, knocking out some of her weave.

Photos
Close