Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Fauci Declares Covid Delta Variant ‘Greatest Threat’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

White House chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that the delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to eliminating COVID-19 in the United States. He also laid out concerns for young people and the unvaccinated during the White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing. Fauci said delta’s transmissibility is unquestionably greater than the original strain of COVID-19, in the U.K., delta cases now make up more than 95% of new cases, and Fauci says the U.S. has followed the U.K.

“The Imperial College of London did a study in over 100,000 homes, and looked and found that youth were driving the UK surge, with a fivefold higher positivity among children 5 to 12 and young adults 18 to 24, versus people older than 65 years old.”

See story here

 

Fauci Declares Covid Delta Variant ‘Greatest Threat’

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 17 hours ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 19 hours ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 22 hours ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 23 hours ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close