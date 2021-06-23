Fauci Declares Covid Delta Variant ‘Greatest Threat’

White House chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that the delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to eliminating COVID-19 in the United States. He also laid out concerns for young people and the unvaccinated during the White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing. Fauci said delta’s transmissibility is unquestionably greater than the original strain of COVID-19, in the U.K., delta cases now make up more than 95% of new cases, and Fauci says the U.S. has followed the U.K.