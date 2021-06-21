Celebrity News
Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting 4th Baby In A Year With Father’s Day Post

Nick Cannon

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz

Model Alyssa Scott’s Father’s Day post on Sunday seems to confirm rumors that she is expecting a baby boy with Nick Cannon as he appeared shirtless in the maternity photo with Scott, holding her baby bump. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.

This would be his seventh child, four of them happened in the past year. The news of this recent child to be comes just days after Cannon welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. He previously had Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon.”

Cannon also coparents 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah.

Photos
Close