Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rick James Documentary Reveals The Effects Of His Drug Use

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Glow: The Autobiography of Rick James

Source: Atria Books / Amazon

“Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” documentary made its debut at the TriBeCa Film Festival and it had heads turning after a revelation about an explosive meltdown with Rick over low sales of his 1982 album “Throwin’ Down.” The oldest Son of legendary Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, recalls James being upset with the sales numbers of that album and it’s accompanying tour and marching into the office of Motown President Jay Lasker to deliver his next LP. James proceeded to pour cocaine on his desk, snort it, take out his penis…and shove it into Lasker’s face while yelling “Sell my god@%n record!”

Rick James was a savage!!!

See story here

 

Rick James Documentary Reveals The Effects Of His Drug Use

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth A…
 22 hours ago
06.17.21
Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and…
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant Along…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close