Rick James Documentary Reveals The Effects Of His Drug Use

“Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” documentary made its debut at the TriBeCa Film Festival and it had heads turning after a revelation about an explosive meltdown with Rick over low sales of his 1982 album “Throwin’ Down.” The oldest Son of legendary Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, recalls James being upset with the sales numbers of that album and it’s accompanying tour and marching into the office of Motown President Jay Lasker to deliver his next LP. James proceeded to pour cocaine on his desk, snort it, take out his penis…and shove it into Lasker’s face while yelling “Sell my god@%n record!”

Rick James was a savage!!!

