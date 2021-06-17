Athletes
Kyrie Irving & Marlene Wilkerson Welcome Their First Baby

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Kyrie Irving lives a very low key life off of the NBA court but has recently let the world into his personal and romantic world with the birth of he and his boo, Youtuber Marlene Wilkerson’s first child together. On her video channel, they posted a video entitled “ Our Pregnancy Journey” which took the viewers throughout her pregnancy until she went into labor. Kyrie assisted with the labor and states “I got you. We got you, boy, we got you.” while confirming they had a Son. NBA fans who once criticized Kyrie for taking so personal time from the court have now realized the reason why…and they love and respect it.

See story here

 

