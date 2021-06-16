Crime
HomeCrime

Brother Of Gymnast Simone Biles Acquitted Of Triple Murder

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Simone Biles, Glamour June 2021, Cover

Source: Kennedi Carter / Glamour Magazine

The brother of Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles, Tevin Biles-Thomas, has been acquitted of a 2018 triple homicide after the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to convict him. Biles-Thomas was accused of fatally shooting 19 yr-old Delvante Johnson, 21 yr-old Toshaun Banks and 23 yr-old Devaughn Gibson at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party at an Airbnb property

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg said prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to convict him. She granted the motion to dismiss the case, noting that the witness’ description of clothing worn by the shooter was ’75 percent accurate at best.’

See story here

Couples We Love: Simone Biles & Her Boo Are Fit& Fab
14 photos
Simone Biles’ Best Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]
0 photos
Going For Gold: These Photos Prove Simone Biles Is A True Golden Girl
0 photos
Brother Of Gymnast Simone Biles Acquitted Of Triple Murder

Videos
Latest
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 17 hours ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 21 hours ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 21 hours ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant Along…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 5 days ago
06.11.21
Photos
Close