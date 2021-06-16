Brother Of Gymnast Simone Biles Acquitted Of Triple Murder

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The brother of Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles, Tevin Biles-Thomas, has been acquitted of a 2018 triple homicide after the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to convict him. Biles-Thomas was accused of fatally shooting 19 yr-old Delvante Johnson, 21 yr-old Toshaun Banks and 23 yr-old Devaughn Gibson at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party at an Airbnb property

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg said prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to convict him. She granted the motion to dismiss the case, noting that the witness’ description of clothing worn by the shooter was ’75 percent accurate at best.’

