Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open A Public High School In Los Angeles

Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre and music industry mogul Jimmy Iovine have joined forces to create a new public high school project in Los Angeles. The two billionaires, said they would do and spend whatever is necessary to make the school, which will be in South L.A., a place that will motivate L.A. students to be critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and innovators where more than 80% of students are Latino and Black and about the same number come from low-income families.