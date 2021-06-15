Celebrity News
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open A Public High School In Los Angeles

Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Source: (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre and music industry mogul Jimmy Iovine have joined forces to create a new public high school project in Los Angeles.  The two billionaires, said they would do and spend whatever is necessary to make the school, which will be in South L.A., a place that will motivate L.A. students to be critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and innovators where more than 80% of students are Latino and Black and about the same number come from low-income families.

Dr. Dre said he wants to reach “the inner-city kid, the younger me. Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.”

See story here

