John Legend’s Production Company to Do Bernie Mac Biopic

Source: WENN.com / WENN

According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, John Legend’s business partner Mike Jackson announced during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival that John’s production company, ‘Get Lifted,’ will be producing a biopic about Bernie Mac! Mike surprised John with the additional news during the panel, “We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” he said. “Something that John doesn’t know about yet” and that he was “very excited about” the deal, which “just happened today.” John responded, “Look at you breaking news over here.”

