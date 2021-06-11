Celebrity News
Ray J Calls Says Cheating Is A ‘Natural Instinct’

On the 5th episode of #RespectfullyJustin, Lil Duval and Ray J tell all about women, relationships, sex and more with Justin Laboy and Justin Combs. Both men admitted to backsliding in relationships, but Ray J took it further and deeper by comparing men to animals.

“Men and women sometimes slip up, young know what I’m saying? How many times they do and how many times somebody forgives is another thing. If you look at the Animal Planet and you see the lion and the tigers and the bear…the head lion, he smashing everybody. The head lion running through. This is his natural instinct. It ain’t wrong for him.”

