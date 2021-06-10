Basketball
LeBron James Giving Up The #23 Jersey

LeBron James will finally give up his #23 jersey at the end of this season and go back to #6, which he wore during his championship Miami Heat tenure. LeBron couldn’t wear number 23 in Miami since the franchise had retired it in honor of Michael Jordan during his final season with the Wizards. He instead wore number 6, which will also be retired once James finishes his career. Anthony Davis wore number 23 for all 7 seasons of his time in New Orleans and only made the playoffs twice in those 7 years, but his contributions to the franchise mean that they might still retire his jersey.

 

The Lakers completed the AD trade in 2019 and one of the conditions was that he wanted the number 23 jersey. James graciously decided to give it up to his teammate but Nike stepped in and forced LeBron and the Lakers to retain the jersey number last season citing cited manufacturing over pre-bookings for the LeBron 23 jersey.

See story here

