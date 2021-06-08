Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez, actor, singer and CEO of Nuyorican Productions, is the latest to ink a multi-year, first-look deal with entertainment giant Netflix. J Lo, along with producing partners Benny Medina and the president of Nuyorican Productions will produce a slate of both scripted and unscripted film and television content that showcases diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Two of the Netflix features will star Lopez called “The Mother,” directed by Niki Caro (“Mulan”), and “The Cipher,” based on the novel of the same.

See story here