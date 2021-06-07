Actors
Actor Clarence Williams III Dead At 81

Lee Daniels’ The Butler Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Clarence Williams III, the actor who played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series The Mod Squad and Prince’s father in Purple Rain, has died at the age of 81. Williams’ manager, Allan Mindel said Sunday that Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a long battle with colon cancer. Tributes came quickly on social media from both those who worked with Williams and those who admired him for his trailblazing roles and impactful performances.

