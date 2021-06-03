99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Radio One Richmond, in partnership with Project Give Back To Community, is pleased to present

the 14th Annual “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp” Radio-Thon

Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence has truly invested in the children of Richmond and the surrounding counties by ensuring they have something constructive to do all summer whether their parents can afford it or not. Her drive for co-creating the annual SAKTC radio-thon is due to the loss of her godson at the age of 12. With the assistance of the Radio One Richmond team, wonderful community partners, and foundations, there has been more than $450,000 pledged since 2007. The funds raised have provided over 1,000 scholarships for children and teen camps in the Richmond metro area.

This year, we are happy to provide scholarships for The Blacktop Kings and Queens Youth Sports Academy, The Carol Adams Foundation Summer Camp, The Straight Talk 4 Teen Girls Camp and the Inner City Basketball Camp. The summer day camps are open weekdays 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The camps are for youth ages nine to 17. The cost to send kids to camp for nine to ten weeks is $300 which includes breakfast, lunch, curriculum, field trips, arts and crafts, aviation experience, writing workshops, leadership development, basketball technique/conditioning, entrepreneur Fridays, and much more.

Support for scholarships will be accepted 2 ways:

By phone at (804-521-8400),

On site at the St Luke’s Legacy Center located 900 St. James Street in Richmond, VA

“The 14th Annual “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp” Radio-Thon is brought to you by Project Give Back to Community and all donations received are made directly to Project Give Back to Community and not to Urban One, Inc.”

Help Keep Our Kids Safe This Summer!

