NFL Puts Halt To “Race-Norming” Practices

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it would halt the practice of “race-norming,” which is based on the principal assumed Black players start out with lower cognitive function. This practice made it harder for Retirees to show a deficit and be able to qualify for benefits.

These horrible standards began in the 90’s in hopes of offering appropriate treatment to dementia patients, but it is now evident that it was used to determine payments in the NFL’s concussion case.

The announcements comes after a civil rights lawsuit was filed by a pair of Black players.

