99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Reggae artist Sean Paul made headlines when he allegedly claimed that Jay-Z did not want him to perform the song baby Boy with Beyonce. This is not the first time we have heard of this tone that was set with Beyonce’s male collaborators which also happened with Bun B who appeared on “Check On It” but wasn’t allowed to watch Beyonce’s part of the video shoot.

Sean Paul is finally speaking out on that situation and his stance on doing Verzus.