Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman

Howard University announced on Wednesday that their reestablished College of Fine Arts will be named after alumnus Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who graduated from the school in 2000, had protested against the reabsorption of the college into the broader College of Arts and Sciences while he was a student and continued to advocate for its reestablishment with protests and marches long after he left the campus.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement Wednesday: “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation. I’m also elated to have the support of The Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who has graciously volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the art facility and endowment for the college.”

See story here