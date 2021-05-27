Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Howard University announced on Wednesday that their reestablished College of Fine Arts will be named after alumnus Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who graduated from the school in 2000, had protested against the reabsorption of the college into the broader College of Arts and Sciences while he was a student and continued to advocate for its reestablishment with protests and marches long after he left the campus.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement Wednesday: “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation. I’m also elated to have the support of The Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who has graciously volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the art facility and endowment for the college.”

See story here

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]
9 photos
This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF
15 photos
Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Bring Black Royalty To The ’21 Bridges’ Red Carpet Premiere
5 photos
Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman

Videos
Latest
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 4 days ago
05.24.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 4 days ago
05.24.21
Photos
Close