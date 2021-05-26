Coronavirus
11 Yr-Old Dies From Covid During Vacation

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

An 11 yr-old boy who was with his vaccinated parents has died after contracting COVID-19 while on a trip in Hawaii as the Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday. Department of Health spokesman said the child began to show symptoms shortly after arriving in the state and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The parents had been fully vaccinated and the child did have underlying health conditions.

“While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child.” Gov. David Ige said in a statement.

