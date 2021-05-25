Entertainment News
NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is “No Slam Dunk!”

2020 NBA All-Star - Naismith Hall Of Fame Announcement

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

Today on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, NBA Hall Of Famer & Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, called into the show with his girlfriend, Sharon Chambers, to describe their interaction at LeBiloquet in Buckhead. In the interview, Wilkins describes the interaction after being refused service as racist & will not go back to their establishment ever again.

Majic App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

During the interview, Wilkins introduces his girlfriend into the conversation & she confirms the experience at LeBiloquet. During the interview, LeBiloquet issued another statement regarding the incident saying they would be “re-evaluating the dress code” & making employees take diversity training during the interview. And, both Wilkins & Chambers react to the latest developments.

Take a listen to the interview with Ryan Cameron HERE:

NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is “No Slam Dunk!”  was originally published on majicatl.com

