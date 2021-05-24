Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets Skid Bid

Well, 10 days behind bars isn't that bad all things considered...

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

It’s been almost a year since Empire star, Bryshere Gray was booked and charged for domestic violence following a standoff with a SWAT team outside his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now TMZ is reporting that Gray has entered a guilty plea and will have to serve some prison time as part of the plea. As part of his guilty plea to felony aggravated assault, “Hakeem Lyon” will have to serve 10 days in county jail followed by three years of probation. While on probation Gray will have to refrain from consuming any kind of illegal drugs and have to submit to drug and alcohol testing. He’s also been ordered to pay restitution and enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

He also can’t possess any kinds of firearms including stun guns or tasers.

Well, all in all, 10 days in county jail isn’t that bad given the serious nature of the allegations. Last July a young woman flagged down a stranger for help and claimed that Gray had been assaulting her for hours. Authorities showed up to his Phoenix home and got into an hours-long standoff with the TV star.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this little prison stint affects his career going forward.

Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets Skid Bid  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 24 hours ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shares Must-Haves For…
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Ari Lennox Wants People To Stop Saying It…
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
Photos
Close