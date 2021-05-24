Politics
CNN Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum After Native American Remarks

Rick Santorum Makes Announcement On Presidential Bid

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture last month while speaking at an event. Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.

During his speech at an event organized by Young America’s Foundation, he said: “We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

See story here

