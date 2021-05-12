Celebrity News
Alex Rodriguez Shocked At J Lo & Affleck Rumors

Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

Nearly a month after the breakup from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has moved on rather quickly back to Ben Affleck….and A Rod is not feeling it. In a video obtained by Page Six, A Rod, while in Miami, was asked about J Lo’s Montana trip with Ben Affleck and he replied “:Go Yankees!”

Source: WENN April 2003 / WENN

Could it be a dig at Affleck since he is an avid Boston Red Sox fan? A source tells E! News that “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

