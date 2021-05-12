Alex Rodriguez Shocked At J Lo & Affleck Rumors

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nearly a month after the breakup from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has moved on rather quickly back to Ben Affleck….and A Rod is not feeling it. In a video obtained by Page Six, A Rod, while in Miami, was asked about J Lo’s Montana trip with Ben Affleck and he replied “:Go Yankees!”

Could it be a dig at Affleck since he is an avid Boston Red Sox fan? A source tells E! News that “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

See story here