NBC Cancels 2022 Golden Globes Over Diversity

Mahershala Ali Poses At The 76th Golden Globes

Source: (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,) / (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

NBC has decided not to air the 2022 Golden Globes next year. The decision follows months of criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical lapses

NBCUniversal released the following statement Monday: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

See story here

