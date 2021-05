99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Twitter was celebrating their favorite TV moms on Mother’s Day, and Phylicia Rashad was right up there at the top of the list … with many remembering and paying tribute to her starring role on “The Cosby Show” as Cliff’s wife, Clair Huxtable. That is, until someone took the convo left field by saying that Claire Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator In US history, Bill Cosby.

See story here

