LAPD Breaks Up Chris Brown Birthday Party

LAPD were summoned to break up a massive birthday party for Chris Brown around 2 a.m. at his home in the hillside San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana. There were 300 to 500 cars at the home and the crowd was dispersed without any arrests. L.A. City Councilman Bob Blumenfield stated:

“As we’ve made so much progress against Covid-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick, even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.”

