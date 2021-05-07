Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LAPD Breaks Up Chris Brown Birthday Party

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat

Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

LAPD were summoned to break up a massive birthday party for Chris Brown around 2 a.m. at his home in the hillside San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana. There were 300 to 500 cars at the home and the crowd was dispersed without any arrests. L.A. City Councilman Bob Blumenfield stated:

“As we’ve made so much progress against Covid-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick, even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.”

See story here

 

 

LAPD Breaks Up Chris Brown Birthday Party

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 2 hours ago
05.07.21
Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s…
 20 hours ago
05.07.21
Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To…
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
Discovery+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s ‘Confessions Of A Crime…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Jordan Brand Signs First Player From The Philippines,…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Supreme Court Weighs Reducing Crack Cocaine Sentences
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Drake’s Son Adonis Left In Awe By LeBron…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
50 Cent
50 Cent’s Show ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner…
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Black Boy Joy: Cool Kids Bash & Cairo…
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Being A Homewrecker On Instagram
 3 days ago
05.04.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”,…
 4 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close