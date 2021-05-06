99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored, Jaleel White opens up about his career and what it was like on ‘Family Matters’. He opened up about how his staple character, Steve Urkel was not very much welcomed on Family Matters and how his character stole the show! In the Hot Spot, Da Brat breaks down his breakthrough onto the show and some of his fondest memories.

In a clip, he stated, “I was not welcomed to the cast at all,” he says in the clip. “They know what it was … I didn’t think anything of it being cast to be on Family Matters, because it was supposed to only be a guest spot, one and done.”

Also with Mother’s Day coming up, Willow Smith surprised her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith in the warmest way. She brought together Jada’s old rock band, Wicked Wisdom together and performed her favorite song.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Jaleel White Says The Cast Of ‘Family Matters’ Did Not Welcome Him On TV One’s Uncensored [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com