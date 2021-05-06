Celebrity News
Diddy Changes His Name Again

Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Sean Combs has become the official ambassador of name changing during his long career. From Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff, P. Diddy to just Diddy…we knew a change was long over due but he has decided to mess with his government name now. Sean Jean Combs has now deleted a perfectly good middle birth name and has become Sean Love Combs.

In a video posted to social media on Nov. 4, 2017, Puff said, “Ayo, what’s up y’all? I have some very serious serious news. I been praying on this and I decided… I know it’s risky and it could come off as corny to some people. Like, yo… I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love. OK?”

Diddy Changes His Name Again

