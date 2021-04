99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ completing an awards season sweep that started with a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe win and victories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards.

Kaluuya is the only 2021 acting winner at the Oscars to sweep the awards season.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: