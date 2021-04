99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to TMZ, Shock G, lead rapper for Digital Underground, was found dead yesterday in a Tampa hotel room. He was 57 years old and according to authorities, there was no cause of death released but noted there was no trauma to his body. Shock G, also known by his alter ego “Humpty” which is displayed on their hit song “The Humpty Dance,” was the architect of the group and good friends with the late 2pac Shakur. This story is developing.

