Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes Bill Proposing to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State But Still Waiting On Senate Vote

Panoramic Aerial View of Washington DC at sunset.

Source: Hisham Ibrahim / Getty

As we know DC residents deserve full self-rule and representation in Congress. The House, which is Democratic-controlled, approved legislation today (Thursday, April 22, 2021) that would make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, but the bill now has to prepare for battle in the Senate where Republican opposition and hesitation is on high. Some seeing this move as a power grab by Democrats to gain two more senators. As we continue to bring this bill to light, the reality is that this has become a civil rights issue as well.

After today’s vote of 216-208, this will be the second time the House has approved the bill, which is backed by the Biden administration. The first time statehood made it to the House floor, House Democrats voted 232-180 in favor of statehood. However, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn’t committed to bringing it up for a vote in the Senate, where current rules require 60 votes for passage and only 45 of the 50 Democrats are currently sponsoring the legislation.

“I believe strongly in D.C. statehood, and we will try to work a path to get it done, absolutely,” Mr. Schumer said Tuesday when asked if he intended to bring the legislation up for a vote. But he didn’t provide any time frame.

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of Frederick Douglass. D.C. would be the first new state admitted to the U.S. since Hawaii in 1959, and proponents have already designed American flags that fit 51 stars.

Pentagon Holds September 11th Memorial Observance Ceremony

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Washingtonians “pay taxes, fight in our wars, power our economy yet do not have a full voice in our democracy,”. Even as support within the Democratic Party has grown, a small group of Senate Democrats remains undecided on whether they would support the legislation. “I fundamentally, I think like most Americans, believe that everybody has a right to representation in Congress, and you know it’s not always equal. There are other ways that this can be done,” said Sen. Mark Kelly, who isn’t sponsoring the legislation. Asked if he would be open to other ideas, such as returning the city to Maryland, he said: “We’ll have to see what the details of any proposal ultimately look like.”

If all 50 Democrats decide to support the legislation, the current 60-vote system in the Senate would block it from passing. Statehood legislation was first brought up for a vote in the House in 1993 and failed. At the time, 105 Democrats opposed it. The bill passed the House last year but was never brought up in the then-GOP-controlled Senate.

[caption id="attachment_4080132" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JIM WATSON / Getty[/caption] Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration has literally been a long time coming. The career politician first ran for president back in 1988 and now, more than three decades later, he’s finally set to take the oath of office he’s long been eyeing. Conversely, the rise of Kamala Devi Harris from California district attorney to the U.S. Senate to becoming the first Black vice president has been nothing short of impressive, which is to say nothing of how swift it’s all been. From the outset of Harris’ rise through the Democratic Party’s ranks, she’s been compared to Barack Obama, and it’s not just because of their shared skin color or mixed ethnic heritage. Former “Today” show host Matt Lauer was just one of the many people who dubbed Harris “the female Obama” more than a decade ago, a comparison that she humbly accepted at the time. “There are many similar aspects between my and the President’s life,” Harris said at the time. “I’m just trying to be attorney general.” Her inaugural term as California AG did not come without controversy, however. Harris was firmly behind a statewide anti-truancy law that allowed California officials to prosecute parents when their kids don’t show up to school. Harris smartly tied crime rates with dropout rates, but the solutions were alarmingly punitive. Championing that policy has dogged her throughout her career. She would later say she regretted the law. Still, in 2014, Harris’ name was mentioned as a possible U.S. Attorney General replacement after Eric Holder resigned, the first hint that her brilliance would carry her well beyond California. Two years later, Harris was considered for a potential vice presidential running mate after Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination. There was also speculation that she was being considered as a Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. But Harris was firmly ensconced in her own political campaign and ultimately became the second Black woman to ever be elected to the U.S. Senate. Harris’ political career began more than 30 years ago when she was elected as the Deputy District Attorney of Alameda County, California, from 1990 to 1998. She is also the first Black and Indian woman to be attorney general in California. Notably, she was endorsed by then-Vice President Biden. “Growing up, I watched my parents marching, shouting and fighting for justice,” Harris told HelloBeautiful in 2016. “Their participation in the civil rights movement inspired me to pursue a career as a prosecutor, speaking up for and defending the voiceless and vulnerable: children, victims of crimes, seniors and immigrants.” She added: “In my work as California’s Attorney General, I’ve continued that commitment to equality and social justice, rejecting false choices and embracing real solutions that strengthen our communities and improve public safety.” Keep reading to revisit some of the memorable moments from her illustrious political career that, by some estimations, still has an upward trajectory.

