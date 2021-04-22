Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Decided To Go Public With Lori Harvey

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Historically, Michael B. Jordan has been notoriously private about his dating life, but when it comes to his new love, Lori Harvey, things are different. Though the couple keeps their business under wraps, they leave absolutely no question as to whether or not they’re together. If you ask Jordan, the reason for this is quite simple: he’s happy.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told People. “I am extremely happy.”

Jordan went on to explain that as he continues to mature, he grows more comfortable with being a public figure.

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” said the actor. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

The public first caught wind of the pair’s budding romance when TMZ spotted Jordan and Harvey exiting a plane together the day before Thanksgiving. They were spotted together again in December. Though the pair did confirm their romance and post photo’s occasionally on Instagram, their relationship is still very much under lock and key. However, it looks like things are pretty serious.

“They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart,” a source told the outlet. “When they don’t travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael.”

The icing on top is that Harvey’s step-father, Steve Harvey, seems to favor the Creed actor.

“You know what? I have tried not to like him,” Harvey said during a March episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “But this guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys, man. I met his father. I’ve sat up with him. We’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him. I’m hoping to.”

We’re definitely here for it.

