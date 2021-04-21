CLOSE
Barack Obama Reacts To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

President Barack Obama

Source: White House / White House

As the world held its breath for a little over 10 hours during deliberation, the jury finally found Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges. Former President Obama acknowledged that the jury did the right thing, but there’s still much more to do to make a real difference on his Twitter feed.

Barack Obama tweeted a short message about the verdict, followed by a photo of his full statement with his wife Michelle Obama.

“Today, the jury did the right thing, but true justice needs more. Michelle and I pray to the Floyd family, and we have George and many others. We stand with all those who promise to guarantee all Americans the complete justice they have been denied.“

Barack Obama Reacts To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

