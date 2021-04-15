Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree Assault, Mugshot Is Pure Struggle

See what being a racist bootleg neighborhood watch member gets you?

A video featuring a Columbia, South Carolina Sargeant terrorizing a young Black man who was just walking around “his neighborhood” went viral on social media. The clip was recorded by a Facebook user named Shirell Johnson, who felt the need to press record on her smartphone when she saw Sgt. Jonathan Pentland harassing the young Black man known only as Deandre.

Pentland can be heard in the video threatening Deandre, telling him, “You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” while yelling expletives and saying. “I ain’t playing with you. … I’m about to show you what I can do.”

The video was retweeted by a Twitter user named @Angry_Staffer, who for good measure tagged Pentland’s commanding officer, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. Beagle quickly responded to the video stating that Pentland’s behavior “is by no means condoned by any service member” and that We will get to the bottom of this ASAP.

When law enforcement finally arrived on the scene, they told Deandre they could only charge Pentland for destroying his property because he knocked his cellphone out of his hand, cracking it. No arrest was made at the time, with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stating that his department needed “some time to properly investigate.” Following intense backlash on social media, the so-called investigation wrapped up, and the police came back and slapped cuffs on Pentland, and he has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Fort Jackson, where Pentland is currently stationed, has also said an investigation is underway. Also, protestors have been flocking to Pentland’s house to let him and his family know he was dead wrong.

Do you think Pentland would come out there now and approach all of those people? We think not.

Photo: Richland County Sheriff’s Department / Sgt. Jonathan Pentland’s Mugshot

