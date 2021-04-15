CLOSE
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In Gorgeous Mommy And Me Photo!

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) gives his daughter Zhuri Nova James a kiss during a press conference after the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 93-89 for the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 19, 2016.

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

It’s official: LeBron and Savannah James daughter Zhuri is thee content queen. From her “All Things Zhuri” YouTube channel to the adorable home pictures and videos that LeBron and Savannah often share, we just can’t get enough of the spunky six-year-old!

Recently, Savannah took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the mommy and daughter duo as the two literally glowed in all their melanin glory. Rocking matching Skims Cozy loungewear, the two leading ladies of the James family gave us their best smizes, with Zhuri showing off her adorable dimples and Savannah giving us a sexy top model look.

Savannah wore her curly hair natural, while Zhuri opted for a cute half up/half down style. The photo, taken by celebrity photographer Ravie B., was shared on both Savannah and Zhuri’s Instagrams (which is also managed by Savannah), with Savannah tagging Ravie B. in the comments and giving a shout-out to God for the melanin.” @ravieb on the lens.📷 God on the melanin.🤎,” she captioned the photo, while Zhuri’s caption included a crown, globe, and brown heart emojis. Check out the adorable photo below! 

 

Proud hubby and papa LeBron James also shared the photo to his IG, lovingly captioning the post, “my Melanin Queens 👸🏾👸🏾🤎🤎 #JamesGang👑 📷 by @ravieb.”

Fans and celebrity friends immediately took to the comments to share their love for the James girls, leaving sweet notes like, “beautiful family, brother” and “gorgeous” with an array of heart-eye and fire flame emojis.

While Zhuri might be the youngest of the “James gang,” she’s definitely the star of the family and continues to steal the show with her viral content. In March of last year, LeBron posted a hilarious dance video of the gang doing a TikTok dance challenge where all eyes were definitely on Zhuri. “My GANG GANG heavy hitters!! 🤟🏾🤮Especially the smallest one,” LeBron captioned the now viral video.

 

And then in March of this year, Zhuri showed us her very best dance moves as she danced alongside popular dancer Candice to Cardi B’s “Up”. The video immediately went viral and had fans and friends alike swooning over the cuteness overload!

We can’t get enough of little miss Zhuri!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close