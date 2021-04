Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has told CNN that officer Kim Potter, the 26-year vet accused of killing 20 -yr-old Daunte Wright has resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon. Sunday’s killing of Wright sparked protests in the Minneapolis area, during ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

