Kanye West Asks For Joint Custody , No Spousal Support

Kanye West has filed a response to Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing, he asked for joint custody of their four children. No spousal support was included in the filing. Kim filed for divorce on February 19th citing “irreconcilable differences,” which is also what Kanye included in his response.

Kim also included joint custody in her filing, however, the couple of seven years weren’t on the same page when it came to the date of their separation. Both of them wrote “TBD.” This is Kim’s third divorce, she also was married to songwriter Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries.

Who do you think will begin dating first, Kanye or Kim?

