CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Asks For Joint Custody, No Spousal Support

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Outside Arrivals

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Kanye West has filed a response to Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing, he asked for joint custody of their four children. No spousal support was included in the filing. Kim filed for divorce on February 19th citing “irreconcilable differences,” which is also what Kanye included in his response.

Kim also included joint custody in her filing, however, the couple of seven years weren’t on the same page when it came to the date of their separation. Both of them wrote “TBD.” This is Kim’s third divorce, she also was married to songwriter Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries.

Who do you think will begin dating first, Kanye or Kim?

See story here

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage
0 photos
10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West
10 photos
Kanye West Asks For Joint Custody , No Spousal Support

Videos
Latest
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His…
 15 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The…
 18 hours ago
04.13.21
Usher Pays Adult Entertainers In “Ush Bucks” &…
 22 hours ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
The Unhinging of (Faux) Captain America: The Falcon…
 3 days ago
04.12.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Twitter Reportedly Was In Discussions To Drop A…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
HHW Tech Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra Is…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Zone: Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Photos
Close