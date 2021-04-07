CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

TRIED IT: Boohoo X The City Girls’ ‘Boyfriend Cut’ Jeans Fit A Tall Girl Like Me

Boohoo x The City Girls Collection

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

I don’t order jeans online because as a tall girl, finding the right length for my 5’8″ frame is harder than it seamsget it? 

I can count on one hand how many great jeans I’ve had — ya know, the ones that fit perfect and make you feel good. Denim may seem like just fabric, but a good pair of jeans goes a long way.

Let’s just say a good pair of jeans found me when I received a pair from the Boohoo X The City Girls collection. I wasn’t expecting them to fit. In addition to being tall, I’m top heavy and recently had a baby (two years ago but who’s counting) so I naturally struggle with back fat and love handles. I pretty much gave up on jeans and often times opt for high waist leggings that easily stretch over my fupa and help accentuate my shape.

Imagine my excitement when their “Distressed Butterfly Print Boyfriend Jean” arrived on my doorstep. Despite my initial fear (there’s no way I could look good in boot cut jeans) the jeans were surprisingly high waist and tummy controlling. I absolutely loved the butterfly artwork and distressed design. And they fit my long legs perfectly! It really proved to me that my body shape can work with jeans that are loose-fitted.

I paired my jeans with a basic white tank top and suede camel-colored boots. I immediately received compliments from my friends, who noticed how good the jeans looked on me and how much it added to my Cali-boho swag.

Love, love, love these jeans for snatching me in the stomach area and providing the perfect length to even wear with heels. Hot girl summer activated!

RELATED STORIES:

5 Must-Have Pieces From The Boohoo X City Girls Collection

Why Is It So Unfathomable Cardi B And The City Girls Have Birkin Bags?

TRIED IT: Boohoo X The City Girls’ ‘Boyfriend Cut’ Jeans Fit A Tall Girl Like Me  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Black Trump Appointee Lynne Patton Banned From Government…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Enter Zemo: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 6 days ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close