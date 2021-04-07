The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix

Kanye West‘s been making all kinds of waves in the culture for the past two decades and now his fans (and haters) will be able to get a closer look at the rise, and stumbles, of one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing artists in history.

Billboard is reporting that Netflix will soon be releasing a brand new docuseries centered around Kanye West which will feature never-before-seen home videos of the Chicago artist and other rare footage that would interest his hardcore fan base. Netflix purchased the series from TIME Studios and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (“Through The Wire” & “Jesus Walks”), for a cool $30 million.

Apparently Simmons had begun filming Kanye’s rise to fame since the 90’s and their relationship will “serve as the backbone” of the upcoming docuseries but will naturally detail Yeezy as an up and coming Chicago producer to culture icon turned political pariah.

Using never-before-seen footage and home videos, the second source says the series will also deal with the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the impact it had on the rapper; his personal evolution in recent years; his successful move into fashion design and his unsuccessful run for President in 2020. It’s unclear, however, whether the series will also chronicle West’s 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian.

We’ll lowkey feel jipped if the docuseries doesn’t cover the mess that has been Kimye’s divorce proceedings. Just sayin.’ We do hope to see how Kanye reacted to the break-up of Roc-A-Fella, his beef with Drake, and his support of Donald Trump.

Kanye’s former bodyguard from 2016, Steve Stanulis is pitching a documentary about the College Dropout himself but will basically cover “his stormy relationship with the rapper during an eventful year in West’s life, which included his backstage tirade prior to a musical performance on Saturday Night Live that February.”

Sounds interesting, but nah.

Are y’all looking forward to a docuseries about Kanye West? Of course you are but let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: