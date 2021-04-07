CLOSE
Rocky Won’t Be In ‘Creed 3’

USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Right now Michael B. Jordan is getting prepared for Creed 3 and a return to the role of Adonis Creed, the son of the late Apollo Creed. One person that won’t be in the third film is Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character.

Stallone revealed he wouldn’t be in the third film after being asked on Twitter if he would be making a return. If you remember Rocky’s mentor Mickey passed away in the third film and left Rocky to grow on his own, and it seems like the same formula may be followed in the Creed films.

Which Rocky film was your favorite?

