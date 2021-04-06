CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Tyrese Says TGT Wouldn’t Make 2nd Album, Tank Sets The Record Straight

'Christmas In The City' Concert

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Remember the time Tyrese, Tank, and Ginuwine came together to form TGT, the R&B supergroup responsible for the “Three Kings” album? Well, if you’re wondering why there wasn’t a follow-up to the chart-topping album Tyrese and Tank have the answers.

During the recent VERZUZ starring The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, Tyrese was amazed that the groups had been performing together for over fifty years. He commented on the live stream saying, “50 years!!!!! I couldn’t even get a second album out of TGT lol.”

The Shade Room reposted Tyrese’s comment and Tank came through to clarify Tyrese’s words, “He means we couldn’t get a second album out of him [sideways crying laughing emojis].”

Do you think TGT should make a second album? Which artists do you think should form a supergroup?

See story here

Tank, Ginuwine & Tyrese Steam Up the Studio
0 photos
Tank Sets The Record Straight , Tyrese Says TGT Wouldn't Make 2nd Album

Videos
Latest
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…
 19 hours ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021…
 20 hours ago
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…
 20 hours ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Enter Zemo: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 5 days ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Photos
Close