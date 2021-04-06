Tyrese Says TGT Wouldn’t Make 2nd Album, Tank Sets The Record Straight

Remember the time Tyrese, Tank, and Ginuwine came together to form TGT, the R&B supergroup responsible for the “Three Kings” album? Well, if you’re wondering why there wasn’t a follow-up to the chart-topping album Tyrese and Tank have the answers.

During the recent VERZUZ starring The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, Tyrese was amazed that the groups had been performing together for over fifty years. He commented on the live stream saying, “50 years!!!!! I couldn’t even get a second album out of TGT lol.”

The Shade Room reposted Tyrese’s comment and Tank came through to clarify Tyrese’s words, “He means we couldn’t get a second album out of him [sideways crying laughing emojis].”

Do you think TGT should make a second album? Which artists do you think should form a supergroup?

