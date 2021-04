A prayer vigil is scheduled for rapper,

, on Monday (April 5th) outside the White Plains, New York hospital where he’s continued to be on a ventilator since Friday (April 2) Over the weekend X’s fifteen children flew to the hospital to be by his side and footage from his ex-wife wife, Tashera Simmons, was shared on social media showing crowds of people praying and playing his music outside the hospital on Saturday (April 4th).

The family released a statement saying the prayer vigil will be held at 5 pm outside White Plains Hospital. DMX was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a heart attack that was caused by a drug overdose. The rapper has a history of substance abuse over the years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with DMX a.k.a Earl Simmons and his family. What is your favorite DMX song or movie?

See story here