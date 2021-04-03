Idris Elba’s New Movie Just Hit Netflix

Idris Elba’s Concrete Cowboy hits Netflix today. The movie finds Idris in a dual role of one of the producers and leading man. Lee Daniels is also a producer. Lee most recently did The United States vs Billie Holiday. The movie also stars Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us and rapper and actor Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith.

The movie is based on the novel, Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. It is about the African American horse riding club culture in Philadelphia, PA.

What is on your Netflix movie card this weekend?

