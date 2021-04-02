TI , Tiny Accused by 2 More Of Sex Trafficking And Rape

According to a recent report, two more people are accusing the couple of drugging, rape, sex trafficking, among other things. One of the newest accusers claims that the hip-hop couple trafficked them in three different states back in 2010. The second person claims that TI and one of his friends raped her in a Miami hotel in May 2010.

To make things even worse, a third person has stepped and is currently speaking with investigators. Tip and Tiny haven’t made any statements about these recent allegations.

What do you think of these accusations against Tiny and TI?

