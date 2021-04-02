CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

TI, Tiny Accused by 2 More Of Sex Trafficking And Rape

History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening

Source: Paras Griffin for Getty for HISTORY / HISTORY

According to a recent report, two more people are accusing the couple of drugging, rape, sex trafficking, among other things. One of the newest accusers claims that the hip-hop couple trafficked them in three different states back in 2010. The second person claims that TI and one of his friends raped her in a Miami hotel in May 2010.

To make things even worse, a third person has stepped and is currently speaking with investigators. Tip and Tiny haven’t made any statements about these recent allegations.

What do you think of these accusations against Tiny and TI?

See story here

Family & Friends Mourn The Death Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris
8 photos
Oh That’s Definitely T.I.’s Daughter! Deyjah Harris Wanted All The Smoke In This Hilarious Prank Gone Viral
9 photos
TI , Tiny Accused by 2 More Of Sex Trafficking And Rape

Videos
Latest
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 17 hours ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 22 hours ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 23 hours ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close