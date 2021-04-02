Romeo Miller Reveals Black Cop Once Held Him At Gunpoint

Romeo Miller discussed his experience with a UCLA police officer who pulled him over while driving. Miller spoke to The Mix saying, “In UCLA, you get pulled over there, you better have that camera recording because they don’t play no games. The guy pulled me over at gunpoint, a Black cop, and he was like ‘Is this a stolen vehicle?’ I’m like ‘Relax. Just come check my registration and get my driver’s license.’”

Miller said once the police officer recognized who he said, ‘Oh, Romeo Miller? Oh, you good. I thought you were just some random Black dude.’

The incident was scary to Miller since he has younger brothers who look older than him and aren’t famous, saying, “It’s sad that we’re looked at as a threat because of the color of our skin. But it is real. I’ve been in that situation too many times.”

Have you ever been pulled over by a police officer and was considered a threat?

