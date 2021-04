Detectives are not going to share the details on the cause of golfer Tiger Woods’ recent car accident. The Los Angeles County sheriff said today that a cause has been determined, but details would not be released due to unspecified privacy concerns.

Woods suffered serious injuries in the February crash just outside Los Angeles. He previously told deputies he did not know how the crash happened and didn’t remember driving.

