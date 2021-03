The 14th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards is going viral this year and will be open to the public to view. Normally it is an invite-only luncheon. The event is Thursday April 22 7p-10p. The theme this year is Mastering Our Stories. The women being honored this year are EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg.

Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Michaela Coel and Andra Day

Fans will be able to watch the virtual awards this year.

