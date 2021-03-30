Nike To Release Jackie Robinson Sneaker

Nike is honoring Jackie Robinson. The company announced today that it will release a special Jackie Robinson version of Ken Griffey Jr.’s signature sneaker. The Robinson version will feature a number 42 and the quote, “There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.”

There is no release date yet but Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15th so you can draw your own conclusions. Robinson was the first African American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

What other athlete deserves their own shoe?

